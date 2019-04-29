12% polling recorded in Jharkhand (9 a.m.)

recorded 12 per cent polling till 9 a.m. on Monday for the state's three Maoist-affected seats, according to (EC) data.

Voting that began at 7 a.m. across 6,072 polling station in the Lohardagga, Chatra and Palamau seats, will end at 4 p.m.

The data showed that Chatra witnessed 12.10 per cent voting, Lohardagga 11.30 per cent and Palamau 12.38 per cent.

Polling started an hour late at a polling booth of Lohardagga due to a technical snag in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Of the 6,072 polling booths, more than 40 per cent were categorised are either sensitive or over sensitive. More than 140 companies of para-military forces have been deployed.

Fate of 59 candidates will be decided by of 45,26,691 voters.

In first phase polling is taking place on three seats -- Lohardagga, Chatra and Palamau.

In the 2014 polls, the won all the three seats.

In Chatra, there is triangular fight among BJP's Sunil Singh, Congress' and the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD)

While in Lohardagga, Sudarshan Bhagat of the BJP will take on Congress' Sukhdeo Bhagat.

In Palamau, the main battle is between V.D. Ram of the BJP and the RJD's Ghuran Ram.

--IANS

ns/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)