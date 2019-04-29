Sakshi Maharaj, Salman Khurshid cast their votes

BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj, who is re-contesting from Unnao parliamentary constituency on Monday exercised his right and said that when the results will be announced the opposition will again blame the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The godman, who is pitted against Congress's Anu Tandon and Samajwadi Party's Arun Kumar Shukla cast his vote at a Unnao polling booth and said, "Anu Tandon is going to lose even her deposit. No one stands a chance against me here."
He also said: "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get more than 400 seats then these people will again raise questions on the functioning of EVMs."
Congress candidate from Farrukhabad and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid also cast his vote in his constituency.
"The fight in my constituency is between the BJP and the Congress. I'm expecting a positive outcome, given (Congress President) Rahul Gandhi and (General Secretary) Priyanka Gandhi have come out all guns blazing."
It was the peope who gave huge mandate to Modi in 2014, he said, adding "He (Modi) has not won on his own."
Khurshid is pitted against BSP's Manoj Agarwal and BJP's Mukesh Rajput in a triangular contest.
BJP's candidate from Jhansi Anurag Sharma also exercised his right. He is pitted against Congress's Shiv Saran Kushwah and Samajwadi Party's Shyam Sundar Singh Yadav.
