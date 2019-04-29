Sakshi Maharaj, Salman Khurshid cast their votes

Sakshi Maharaj, who is re-contesting from parliamentary constituency on Monday exercised his right and said that when the results will be announced the opposition will again blame the machines (EVMs).

The godman, who is pitted against Congress's Anu Tandon and Samajwadi Party's cast his vote at a polling booth and said, "Anu Tandon is going to lose even her deposit. No one stands a chance against me here."

He also said: "When will get more than 400 seats then these people will again raise questions on the functioning of EVMs."

candidate from Farrukhabad and former Union also cast his vote in his constituency.

"The fight in my constituency is between the BJP and the I'm expecting a positive outcome, given ( President) and (General Secretary) Priyanka Gandhi have come out all guns blazing."

It was the peope who gave huge mandate to Modi in 2014, he said, adding "He (Modi) has not won on his own."

Khurshid is pitted against BSP's and BJP's Mukesh Rajput in a triangular contest.

BJP's candidate from Jhansi Anurag Sharma also exercised his right. He is pitted against Congress's Shiv and Samajwadi Party's Shyam Sundar Singh Yadav.

--IANS

aks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)