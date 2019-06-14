2 injured during attack on police team in Gurugram

A (SHO) and a police were injured after associates of an illegal liquor attacked a police team here, authorities said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the team from the DLF Phase 3 police station raided the

His associates then attacked the team. They smashed a beer bottle on Ram Kumar's and beat up the

"We have initiated a special drive to curb illegal liquor trade in the city. The DLF Phase 3 and his team were on night patrolling when they spotted the and subsequently raided his place during which the attack took place," said Subhash Bokan, the PRO of

"The attackers are at large now. Efforts are on to nab them."

--IANS

str/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)