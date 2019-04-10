JUST IN
2 senior RJD leaders quit party day before LS polls

IANS  |  Patna 

A day before the Lok Sabha elections are set to begin, two senior RJD leaders in Bihar quit the party on Wednesday after they were denied tickets.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Mangni Lal Mandal and Ram Badan Rai resigned from the party alleging that the party has neglected senior leaders in ticket distribution.

Mandal, a former MP, was keen to contest the polls from Jhanjharpur seat. Similarly, Rai was also keen to contest the polls this time.

The RJD will contest 19 of the 40 seats in the state.

Bihar will see seven phased polling, scheduled from April 11 to May 19.

