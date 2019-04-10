2 senior RJD leaders quit party day before LS polls

A day before the elections are set to begin, two senior RJD leaders in quit the party on Wednesday after they were denied tickets.

Rashtriya (RJD) leaders and resigned from the party alleging that the party has neglected senior leaders in ticket distribution.

Mandal, a former MP, was keen to contest the polls from Jhanjharpur seat. Similarly, Rai was also keen to contest the polls this time.

The RJD will contest 19 of the 40 seats in the state.

will see seven phased polling, scheduled from April 11 to May 19.

