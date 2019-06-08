2 top executives leaving Uber after shaky IPO

Uber's two top executives are parting ways with after a shaky (IPO), as the company undergoes a massive leadership rejig.

Uber's and are stepping down from their positions.

informing the staffs, wrote in an email on Friday: "Over the years, I've learned that at every critical milestone, it's important to step back and think about how best to organise for the future."

"Given that we're a month past the IPO, now is one of those times," The Verge quoted Khosrowshahi as saying.

"Thank you @barneyh for bringing your whole self to @ - your incredibly, ridiculously sharp mind, your passion for the product and all of our teams. Wouldn't be here without you!" Khosrowshahi tweeted on Saturday.

According to Khosrowshahi, the departures were prompted by his decision to more directly control core parts of the business at the ride-hailing company.

Messina had been a industry executive before coming to She is leaving the firm less than a year after being hired as (CMO).

Technologies has priced its IPO at $45 per share and said it aims to raise $8.1 billion as the company prepared for its public debut in earlier in May.

As of December 31, 2018, the company had 91 million, or 9.1 crore, monthly active platform users. There were 3.9 million, or 39 lakh, drivers on the platform by the end of 2018.

