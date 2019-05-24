2 women dead in Mumbai building fire

Two women suffocated to death in a fire that engulfed a building in Mohalla here, an said on Friday.

The fire which broke out around 10.20 p.m. on Thursday night was confined to electrical wiring and installations in the five-storeyed Punjab Mahal residential building on No. 25 Daboo Street, said an of BMC Disaster Control.

Shortly afterwards, the firemen managed to rescue 11 people.

After the fire was extinguished at around 3.30 a.m. on Friday morning, rescuers came across two bodies on the fourth floor.

They were identified as and Nafisa Geetan, both 60.

Two firemen were injured and rushed to hospital for treatment.

