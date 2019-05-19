Cattle smuggling bids foiled in J-K, 12 held

A dozen separate cattle smuggling attempts were foiled in and Kashmir's Raman, and districts, police said Sunday.

Twelve drivers were arrested and 185 animals were rescued, they added.

Five trucks, heading for and allegedly loaded with 80 animals, were intercepted at Batote and Chanderkote areas of Ramban district Saturday evening, a said.

He said the animals were rescued and the five drivers arrested.

In nearby Udhampur, the said, three more drivers were arrested during vehicle checking at Chenani after they were caught trying to smuggle 80 animals.

Four more drivers were arrested and 25 animals rescued at Surankote and Gursai area of district, the said.

All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway, he added.

