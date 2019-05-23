Court reserves order on Indrani's plea to become approver

A court here on Thursday reserved order on the plea of former Media seeking to become approver in the Media case.

The order will be delivered on May 29.

Mukerjea, who is in as she faces trial for murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, appeared before

The (ED) and the (CBI) are probing how former Union P. Chidambaram's son managed to get clearance for Media from the (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was

The probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, directors Peter and met so that there was no hold-up or delay in their application.

The agency has supported Mukherjea's plea.

--IANS

ak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)