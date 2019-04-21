20 killed in Sri Lanka churches, hotels blasts (2nd Lead)

At least 20 people were killed and over 200 others injured in six explosions on Sunday that targeted churches and five-star hotels in Sri Lanka, said.

According to the island nation's newspaper, explosions were reported as hundreds of worshipers gathered at the in Kochchikade, Kotahena, in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and a third one in Batticaloa to commemorate

Blasts where also reported at the Shangri-La, five-star hotels in Colombo.

The newspaper also said that there were several foreign tourists among the victims.

Images on showed the inside the St. Sebastian church with a shattered ceiling and blood on the pews, reports the

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

