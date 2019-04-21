JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Getting better and better with the way that I'm hitting the ball: Steve Smith
Business Standard

Serial bomb blasts on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka

ANI  |  Asia 

Serial bomb blasts rocked Sri Lanka amid Easter celebrations, state media reported on Sunday.

Sri Lankan news agency, News First, reported that explosions were heard near St. Anthony's Church in Kochikade, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Shangri La hotel, Cinnamon Grand Hotel, and a church in Batticaloa.

Casualties are yet to be ascertained, and no deaths have been reported so far.

Police are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU