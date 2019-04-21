Serial bomb blasts on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka

-
Serial bomb blasts rocked Sri Lanka amid Easter celebrations, state media reported on Sunday.
Sri Lankan news agency, News First, reported that explosions were heard near St. Anthony's Church in Kochikade, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Shangri La hotel, Cinnamon Grand Hotel, and a church in Batticaloa.
Casualties are yet to be ascertained, and no deaths have been reported so far.
Police are investigating the matter.
Further details are awaited.
