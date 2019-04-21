Explosions in Sri Lanka churches, hotels

Explosions were reported on Sunday at three churches in Sri Lanka as Christians celebrated Easter and also in two five-star hotels, the media reported.
The blasts took place at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, the St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya in Katana and a third in Batticaloa, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.
The daily said that there were reports of several casualties including foreign tourists.
