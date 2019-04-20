New IS module case: One more arrested from UP

-
The NIA on Saturday said that it has arrested a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha in connection with its ongoing investigation into a new Islamic State module named "Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam", which was allegedly planning a terror attack in Delhi and adjoining areas.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said that Mohammad Gufran was arrested after his role had surfaced as one of the key conspirators in the terror attack plan.
He is 13th accused arrested in the case.
The NIA official said that Gufran was inspired by ideology of the proscribed IS and formed a pro-IS module Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam with the help of accused persons arrested earlier to wage war against the Indian government.
The official said that investigation revealed that he was instrumental in procurement of arms and ammunition and also explosives to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi-NCR as well as Uttar Pradesh.
The NIA had on December 26 arrested 10 members, including mastermind Mufti Mohammad Suhail, of the IS module from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after carrying out searches at 17 places. The arrested men were allegedly planning to attack some political personalities, security establishments as well as crowded places in Delhi and the National Capital Region.
The NIA also seized 25 kg of explosive material including potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, sulphur, sugar material paste, mobile phone circuits, batteries, 51 pipes, remote control car triggering switch, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, knifes, swords, IS-related literature and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash.
The NIA later in January arrested two more suspects named Muhammad Absar and Naeem, the alleged arms supplier of the Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, from Meerut
Gufran will be produced before court here on Sunday.
