New IS module case: One more arrested from UP

The NIA on Saturday said that it has arrested a resident of Uttar Pradesh's in connection with its ongoing investigation into a new Islamic State module named "Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam", which was allegedly planning a terror attack in and adjoining areas.

A (NIA) said that was arrested after his role had surfaced as one of the key conspirators in the terror attack plan.

He is 13th accused arrested in the case.

The NIA said that Gufran was inspired by ideology of the proscribed IS and formed a pro-IS module Harkat-ul-Harb-e- with the help of accused persons arrested earlier to wage war against the

The said that investigation revealed that he was instrumental in procurement of arms and ammunition and also explosives to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi- as well as

The NIA had on December 26 arrested 10 members, including mastermind Mufti Mohammad Suhail, of the IS module from and after carrying out searches at 17 places. The arrested men were allegedly planning to attack some political personalities, security establishments as well as crowded places in and the National Capital Region.

The NIA also seized 25 kg of explosive material including potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, sulphur, sugar material paste, mobile phone circuits, batteries, 51 pipes, triggering switch, for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, knifes, swords, IS-related literature and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash.

The NIA later in January arrested two more suspects named and Naeem, the alleged arms supplier of the Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, from Meerut

Gufran will be produced before court here on Sunday.

