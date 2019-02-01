21 killed as Polar Vortex freezes US Midwest

At least 21 people were killed as a continued to freeze the US Midwest, dipping temperatures to record lows in the region, the media reported.

The Polar Vortex, which is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South Poles, arrived earlier this week and has for days disrupted life across the entire region, reports

The Midwest region comprises Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, and

According to officials, the victims included a student, a woman found frozen to death inside a apartment after the thermostat malfunctioned and a man wgi died while using a snowblower in

On Wednesday, a low of minus 30.5 degrees Celsius was registered in Chicago, which also recorded wind chills, while the city of in saw temperatures plummet to minus 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the Service (NWS) said.

Mount Carroll, Illinois, recorded minus 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday. If this confirmes, it would become the state's record low, supplanting the previous record of minus 36.

The sustained cold taxed across the Midwest, leading to some power failures and urgent calls to customers to reduce the heat in their homes.

Many schools, businesses and restaurants remained shut on Thursday.

By Thursday evening, airlines had cancelled more than 2,300 flights in the US, according to FlightAware. On Wednesday, cancellations topped 2,700.

Throughout the Midwest, hospitals reported patients arriving with symptoms tied to the such as frostbite or hypothermia.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)