Cold wave in Rajasthan

is in the grip of a cold wave, with temperatures touching record lows in many places. The Met has forecast rain the next two days.

With the Northerly winds blowing in for the next 24 hours, intense cold will continue in Alwar, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Tonk, Churu and Hanumangarh till Wednesday, the Met said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there may be drizzle in some parts of the state, including in Jaisalmer and Barmer, it added.

The sky is likely to remain clear in the capital here and the temperature will remain at least 3 to 5 degrees below normal, the Met said.

Fatehpur recorded minus 3.6 degrees Celsius; Mount Abu and Dausa registered 3 degrees; Chittorgarh 2 and Udaipur 2.8. Most cities recorded temperatures at least 3 to 4 degrees lower than normal on Monday night, the said.

