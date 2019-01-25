JUST IN
Kashmir gets fresh snow

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Light snowfall occurred here and in other places in the valley on Friday as the Met forecast improvment in Jammu and Kashmir's weather.

Srinagar recorded minus 1.3 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 6.1 and minus 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Leh town in Ladakh region was at minus 12.9 and Kargil was coldest at minus 19.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu was 5.6, Katra 4.8, Batote minus 1.2, Bannihal minus 1.4 and Bhaderwah was at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.

