251 candidates with criminal cases in 2nd phase: Report

A total of 251 candidates contesting in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls have declared criminal cases filed against themselves, including 167 with serious criminal cases, according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 1,590 candidates by the National Election Watch and (ADR).

While there are a total of 1,644 candidates in fray for the second phase due on Thursday (April 18), 54 candidates could not be analysed due to unavailability of their properly scanned and complete affidavits, a statement from ADR said.

The report shared by the ADR said that among major parties, 23 out of 53 candidates from the Congress, 16 out of 51 candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 16 out of 80 candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party, three out of 22 candidates from the All Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, 11 out of 24 candidates from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and four out of 11 candidates from the declared criminal cases against themselves.

It added that out of those, 17 candidates from the Congress, 10 from the BJP, 10 from the BSP, three from the AIADMK, seven from the DMK and one from the Sena were involved in serious criminal cases.

The analysis also showed that three candidates declared they have been convicted in cases against them while six declared cases related to murder against themselves and 25 candidates cases related to attempt to murder.

The statement added that 8 candidates declared cases related to kidnapping while 10 declared cases against them related to crime against women such as rape, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty.

A total of 15 candidates also declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

While 423 candidates declared assets worth over Rs 1 crore with most from the (46) and the BJP (45), the average assets of candidates from the was Rs 31.83 crore and those from the BJP was Rs 21.59 crore.

There were 16 candidates who declared zero assets.

Congress' Kanniyakumari candidate Vasanthakumar H. had the highest declared assets (over Rs 417 crore), followed by its Purnia (Bihar) candidate (over Rs 341 crore) and Bangalore Rural candidate (over Rs 338 crore).

Hindustan Janta Party's Solapur (Maharashtra) candidate declared assets worth only Rs 9, while two independent candidates from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai, Rajesh P. and Raja N., declared assets worth Rs 100.

The analysis also showed that there are 52 candidates with assets worth more than Rs 1 crore who have not declared their income tax details. Among them are Independent candidates from West Bengal's Raiganj, Binoy Kumar Das, and Bangalore Central, C.B.K. Rama, who have declared assets worth over Rs 18 crore and Rs 15 crore respectively.

--IANS

