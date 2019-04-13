Puducherry government's performance above average: ADR

The performance of the government led by was above average on most of the voters' concerns, including and roads, according to a report published by the (ADR) on Saturday.

But in case of the topmost priority -- employment -- the performance of the government was rated below average.

"The Survey 2018 shows that better employment opportunities (61.97 per cent), better hospitals/ centres (54.02 per cent) and better roads (38.33 per cent) are the top three voters' priorities overall," the ADR report said.

The performance of the Narayanasamy-led government on the issue of better employment opportunities was 2.98 on a scale of 5, which was below average, but in the case of better hospitals and better roads, its performance was 3.02 and 3.26, respectively, both above average.

The survey said that in rural Puducherry, the topmost voters' priorities were drinking water, agriculture subsidy for seeds and fertilisers and better hospitals, while the urban voters were more concerned about employment, hospitals and noise pollution.

According to the ADR, the performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of drinking water was 2.84 on a scale of 5, and 2.93 for better hospitals, which were rated as below average. For agricultural subsidy, the government's performance was rated as 3.21, which was above average.

"In rural Puducherry, the government has performed poorly on the availability of water for agriculture (2.91) and better employment opportunities (2.93)," said the ADR.

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of employment was rated average while better hospitals (3.07) and noise pollution (3.07) were rated as above average.

"It is encouraging to see that on most urban voters' priorities in Puducherry, the government's performance was rated as above average," the ADR said.

The ADR had conducted a survey between October 2018 and December 2018, in which it covered 534 Lok Sabha constituencies with 2,73,487 voters participating in the exercise spread among various demographics.

