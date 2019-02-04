251 sedition cases in Assam in BJP's tenure

-
A total of 251 cases of sedition have been registered in Assam since the BJP took power in the state a little over two years ago.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said this in the Assembly on Monday on behalf of Home Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while replying to a question by Congress legislator Debabrata Saikia.
"A total of 251 cases have been registered so far since our government came to power in May 26, 2016. These cases were registered against individuals as well as against militant outfits operating in the state," said Patowary.
According to the statistics, 88 cases were filed in Kokrajhar district followed by Chirang (43), Tinsukia (40), Cachar and Golaghat (19 each) and Dima Hasao (11).
The prominent people against whom sedition charges were filed include Right to Information (RTI) activist and farmer leader Akhil Gogoi, leftist activist Hiren Gohain and journalist Manjit Mahanta.
Assam also recorded 4,944 cases of rape in this period, the Minister told the House.
