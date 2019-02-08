2G Special Judge appointed as judge in-charge on newly constructed Rouse Avenue Court Complex

The on Friday announced Special O.P. Saini, who was exclusively dealing with 2G spectrum allocation cases, as in-charge of newly constructed Complex here.

At present, Saini was hearing Aircel-Maxis deal cases against former and others.

According to administrative order issued on Friday, Saini will immediately control administrative functions pertaining to Complex.

The decision of appointing Saini as judge in-charge of the newly constructed court was taken by and other judges of the

"The and judges of this Court have been pleased to post O.P. Saini, Higher Judicial Services (DHJS) as Judge ln-charge, Complex (pending approval of the creation of the post of District & Sessions Judge-cum- (Prevention of Corruption Act, CBI)," the administrative order said.

" shall start functioning immediately along with his present duties and shall control the administrative functions pertaining to Rouse Avenue Court Complex under the supervision of the and Construction Committee (BMCC)A Rouse Avenue Court Complex."

Currently, around 20 (CBI) courts in national capitalA are functioning in six different court complexes. These courts are likely to be shifted to Rouse Avenue Court complex. The building is under construction and will be functional as soon as it is completed.

