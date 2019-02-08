2G case judge O P Saini posted as in-charge of new Rouse Avenue Court complex

Additional Sessions O P Saini, who was tasked with exclusively handling the 2G scam case trial, was posted as in-charge of newly constructed complex here on Friday.

The decision was taken by High Court and other judges of the high court.

As per an administrative order issued by the high court registrar, ASJ and shall start functioning immediately along with his present duties and shall control the administrative functions pertaining to Complex under the supervision of the building maintenance and construction committee (BMCC - Complex).

"The and judges of this court have been pleased to post O P DHJS as judge in-charge, (pending approval of the creation of the post of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge) PC Act, CBI," the order said.

Judge Saini, after delivering verdict in 2G scam cases in December 2017, is currently hearing the Maxis case in which P Chidambaram and his son are accused.

All the CBI courts in are likely to be shifted to the new court complex which would be made functional as soon as the building infrastructure gets completed.

There are over 20 CBI courts in Delhi, which are presently functioning from six different district court complexes.

