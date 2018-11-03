3 dead in Florida yoga studio shooting

A gunman opened fire inside a yoga studio in the US state of killing two people before shooting himself dead, police said.

The incident took place on Friday evening at the studio in Tallahassee, the state capital, reports news.

"At this time, all indications are this is the act of a single person. There is no immediate threat to our community," told the media.

The victims were Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21.

The shooter was identified as Scott Paul Beierle, 40, the police said.

The motive of the shooting remains unknown.

--IANS

ksk

