As many as three people were killed and three others injured on Sunday morning when a 19-seater plane crashed during takeoff at Airport in Nepal, officials said. There were no passengers aboard.

The Summit Air plane lost control and skidded to the right side of the runway while preparing for takeoff, Kathmandu's said, reported news.

The plane crashed into two helicopters, parked some 30 metres from the runway, the added. Images showed the aircraft had come to rest on top of a helicopter.

Airport is the only airport in Nepal's region.

said the aircraft's co-pilot and two police officials, standing near the helipad, were killed in the incident. The pilot sustained injuries and was stated to be in stable condition in hospital.

In a statement on Facebook, the said additional details about damages were yet to be ascertained.

Two employees of Manang Air, which owns one of the helicopters, were also injured, said.

This is the second crash of a Summit Air plane at the Luka airport, the starting point of treks and climbing expeditions to Mount from the side. On May 27, 2017, one Summit Air plane had crashed while trying to land, killing both pilots.

The worst air crash in recent years in happened in March 2018, when a AS-Bangla, Bangladeshi airline, plane crashed during landing at International Airport, with 67 passengers and four crew on board. 51 people were killed in the accident.

has been criticised for poor safety measures, with the denying Nepalese airlines access to its airspace since 2013.

