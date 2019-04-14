Nepal: 2 killed, 5 injured in plane accident

At least two persons were killed and five others suffered injuries on Sunday when a plane carrying them collided with a stationary helicopter at Tenzing-Hillary airport in Nepal's Solukhumbu district.
According to Himalayan Times, the Summit Air plane was taking off for Kathmandu from the Lukla airport in the district.
The injured, who included a police personnel, have been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
