Nepal: 2 killed, 5 injured in plane accident

At least two persons were killed and five others suffered injuries on Sunday when a plane carrying them collided with a stationary helicopter at Tenzing-Hillary airport in Nepal's Solukhumbu district.

According to Himalayan Times, the Summit Air plane was taking off for Kathmandu from the Lukla airport in the district.

The injured, who included a police personnel, have been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 11:06 IST

