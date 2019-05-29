IAF ties up with ISRO for manned mission crew selection

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said it signed an agreement with the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday for crew selection and training for the country's prestigious maiden manned mission Gaganyaan by 2022.

"The agreement was signed by Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Space Operations) Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor and Gaganyaan Project Director R. Hutton in the presence of space agency's Chairman K. Sivan here," tweeted IAF.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 19:30 IST

