30 Odisha blocks had deficit rainfall

At least 30 of 314 blocks in received deficit rainfall and six blocks received severe deficit rainfall during the monsoon season, an said on Sunday.

While 108 blocks received surplus rainfall, 170 blocks reported normal rainfall during June 1-September 2, a statement said.

Nine districts experienced a surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent whereas 21 districts witnessed normal rainfall, said a statement from (SRC) office.

It said the cumulative average rainfall of the state from 1st June till 2nd September comes to a surplus of 12.2 per cent over the long-term average rainfall.

Meanwhile, the (IMD) predicted that several parts of are likely to receive rainfall over the next two days with the possibility of a heavy downpour in some places.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some places in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara Balangir and Dhenkanal districts in the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

Rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over north and at a few places over the southern region of the state till Tuesday, it said.

