Rainy Sunday morning in Delhi

It was a rainy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

"The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers," an (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees

At 8.30 a.m., humidity was 95 per cent. The Met department said that the city has received 24.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

--IANS

akk/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)