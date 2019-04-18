33% polling recorded in Odisha till 1 p.m.

Nearly 33 per cent voting was recorded for the five and 35 Assembly constituencies in till 1 p.m. on Thursday, said (CEO) Surendra Kumar.

"The second phase voting is underway smoothly and peacefully," he said and added that adequate security personnel had been deployed in Maoist-affected areas.

Elections are being held for Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska seats and 35 Assembly seats under them.

Of the 76.93 lakh voters in the second phase, 39.45 lakh men, 37.47 lakh women and 605 others will cast their votes in 9,117 booths.

