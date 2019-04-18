Sushil Modi files defamation case against Rahul

Bihar Sushil Kumar on Thursday filed a defamation case against for his reported statement that "all thieves have in their surnames".

The senior told the media here that his filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in under Section 500 of the IPC.

He added that the court was likely to hear the case on April 22.

Sushil had announced on Tuesday that he would be filing the case against Gandhi as it "it defames and hurts the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname".

He has also objected to Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe.

--IANS



