3D theatre in Mumbai zoo to sensitise kids about wildlife

A 3D theatre located inside V.J.B. Udyan and Zoo, powered with content from Animal Planet, will sensitise people about the importance of wildlife.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater (MCGM) has tied up with the wildlife channel for the initiative, which begins on February 1.

The entry to the theatre will be free for students from MCGM schools and there will be a nominal fee of Rs 50 for non-MCGM school students/individuals.

V.J.B. Udyan and is the first in the country to launch a theatre inside its premises. It will have a seating capacity of more than 200 and will showcase four shows a day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

said in a statement: "We are pleased to announce this one of a kind initiative in which MCGM is tying up with to bring exciting documentaries which will be screened exclusively for the visitors to the

"Our aim, through this entertainment led initiative, is to make every Mumbaikar sensitive about the importance of wildlife."

Zulfia Waris, Vice President, and Digital networks, India, said: "The initial line-up of documentaries offered to the V.J.B. Udyan and Zoo theatre are entertaining and at the same time thought provoking - emerging from the fascinating intersection of the animal, human and natural worlds.

"We are confident that this unique initiative will go a long way in engaging and awakening viewers to the need for and conservation."

"Jawai: India's Hills", "African Wild", "Mysterious Wilds of India", "Extinct Or Alive" and "Speed Of Life" are some of the documentaries to be showcased at the

