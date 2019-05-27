4 Afghan policemen killed in Taliban attack

Four officers were killed and four others wounded after militants stormed a security checkpoint in province, the police said on Monday.

said the clashes occurred after militants attacked in district on Sunday night. The wounded police officers were shifted to hospital at wee hours of Monday, reported.

In a separate incident, two police officers were wounded following an encounter with militants on outskirts of Gardez city, 100 km south of

The added that two militants were killed during the clashes.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)