Timely detection of IED averts tragedy in J&K

Security forces averted a tragedy on Monday by detecting an improvised (IED) on a highway in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

A road opening party (ROP) of the detected the IED lying near Kallar Chowk alongside the highway that connects district with Jammu, police said.

ROPs are foot patrols that move out early every morning to secure roads and highways before allowing the movement of vehicles carrying security forces.

"An alert was sounded and the road was closed till the bomb disposal squad reached the site and defused the IED, thereby averting a tragedy," a said.

