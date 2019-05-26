After days of tension, Kashmir limps back to normal

After two days of official and separatist called protests, life on Sunday started limping back to normal in the valley.

Authorities had imposed a in the Valley after the killing of top militant on Thursday.

Curfew-like restrictions, closure of all educational institutions, cancellation of scheduled exams and a followed Musa's killing in Dadsara village of Tral area.

Musa was not only the most wanted militant in Kashmir, but had become an icon of homegrown militancy after the death of on July 8, 2019.

Official measures to maintain law and order were defied at dozens of places by angry youth who pelted stones at the security forces. Separatists called for a protest shutdown and life remained literally paralysed for two days after the Tral area gunfight.

Separatists have appealed people to return to their normal daily routine from Sunday and also confirmed that there would be no shutdown.

Despite being a public holiday, markets opened after two days in city and other towns in the Valley on Sunday.

Public transport also started moving as usual both in and all other districts of the Valley.

To facilitate people move about without any hardship, authorities did not impose restrictions anywhere.

