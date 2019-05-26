25 killed in Afghanistan clashes

-
At least 22 militants, including two Taliban commanders, and three police officers were killed in separate clashes in Afghanistan, authorities said on Sunday.
Fifteen militants, including the two commanders, were killed as security forces targeted Taliban hideouts in Khakriz district of Kandahar province since Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.
Following clashes in Kunduz province, three Afghan police officers and seven Taliban militants were killed.
The Taliban have not made any statement yet.
--IANS
ksk/mr
