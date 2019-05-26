25 killed in Afghanistan clashes

At least 22 militants, including two commanders, and three police officers were killed in separate clashes in Afghanistan, authorities said on Sunday.

Fifteen militants, including the two commanders, were killed as security forces targeted hideouts in Khakriz district of province since Saturday, reports

Following clashes in province, three officers and seven militants were killed.

The Taliban have not made any statement yet.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)