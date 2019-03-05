4 killed in UP accident

Four people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's town when their vehicle collided with a mini-truck, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place late Monday night at the Bahsuma-Ramraj link road.

Two occupants of the vehicle were killed on the spot while the other two succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the police said.

The victims were all from Bijnore.

were used to extricate the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle, the police added.

IANS

md/ksk

