4 killed in UP accident

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Four people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town when their vehicle collided with a mini-truck, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place late Monday night at the Bahsuma-Ramraj link road.

Two occupants of the vehicle were killed on the spot while the other two succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the police said.

The victims were all from Bijnore.

Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle, the police added.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 11:28 IST

