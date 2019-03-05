4 Nigerians held for cheating via matrimonial sites

Four Nigerian nationals were arrested from Greater for cheating people on matrimonial websites through fake profiles created with photos and details collected from and accounts, police said on Tuesday.

Raymond, 28, Osas Clifford, 28, Kareem Ridwan, 27 and Melody, 21 were staying illegally in Greater They were arrested on Monday when police raided a flat in Pari Chowk on a tip-off.

"The gang members contacted people on matrimonial websites. After winning their trust, they took money from them on the pretext of custom clearance of parcels and gifts," DCP said.

Last week, a woman from Pune approached the Delhi Police Cyber Cell alleging she had been duped of Rs 24,000 by an organised gang of cheaters, Roy added.

"The victim said she had come across the profile of one 'Tiwari Pandit' on a matrimonial website and they started talking to each other. After a while, the accused asked the woman collect his luggage from customs as he lived abroad," the DCP said.

"The victim then got a call from a woman claiming to be official, who asked her to deposit Rs 24,000 in a for requisite custom clearance for the luggage.

"The victim paid the amount but suspected something fishy when voice on the phone asked her to deposit more money," the said, adding the police is looking other members of the gang.

