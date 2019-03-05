JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Pakistan reinstates ban on airing of Indian content

Indian U-17 football World Cup star to train at Blackburn Rovers

Business Standard

Bengal woman stabbed to death

IANS  |  Kolkata 

A 36-year-old woman was stabbed to death in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday while protecting herself from a man, police said.

"Nimai Hazra, 45, a resident of Bhandardaha village attacked the woman. She tried to resist his motives of outraging her modesty," an officer of Hariharpara police station said.

Eyewitnesses said they saw Hazra attacking Sabitri Hazra, 36. The body has been sent for post-mortem. He is absconding, police said.

--IANS

bnd/in/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 17:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements