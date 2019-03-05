Bengal woman stabbed to death

-
A 36-year-old woman was stabbed to death in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday while protecting herself from a man, police said.
"Nimai Hazra, 45, a resident of Bhandardaha village attacked the woman. She tried to resist his motives of outraging her modesty," an officer of Hariharpara police station said.
Eyewitnesses said they saw Hazra attacking Sabitri Hazra, 36. The body has been sent for post-mortem. He is absconding, police said.
