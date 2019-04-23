Colombo police issue alert for van carrying explosives

The police in on Tuesday issued an alert that a van or lorry carrying explosives may be in the city following which security was stepped up at government buildings and police stations.

The warning came as held its first mass funeral for the victims of Sunday's bomb blasts. At least 321 people have been killed and over 500 injured in the carnage claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

The police detained 40 suspects in connection with the attacks. Reports said those arrested included a Syrian who was arrested "after the interrogation of local suspects".

--IANS

soni/mr

