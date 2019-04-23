JUST IN
Colombo police issue alert for van carrying explosives

IANS  |  Colombo 

The police in Colombo on Tuesday issued an alert that a van or lorry carrying explosives may be in the city following which security was stepped up at government buildings and police stations.

The warning came as Sri Lanka held its first mass funeral for the victims of Sunday's bomb blasts. At least 321 people have been killed and over 500 injured in the carnage claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

The police detained 40 suspects in connection with the attacks. Reports said those arrested included a Syrian who was arrested "after the interrogation of local suspects".

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 17:08 IST

