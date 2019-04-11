45% voter turnout in Meghalaya LS polls (2nd Lead)

Nearly 45 per cent of the total 19,14,795 electorate have cast their ballots in the first seven hours of polling for the two seats in on Thursday, an said.

Since voting began at 7 a.m., 44.50 per cent of voter turnout wasrecorded in both the Shillong and Tura parliamentary constituencies, the state's said.

In the 2014 polls, the voter turnout was around 62 per cent in Shillong and around 70 per cent in Tura.

Chief voiced confidence that candidates of the ruling Democratic Alliance (MDA) government will win both the seats.

The MDA has fielded former (NPP) nominee from Tura and former legislator, from Shillong.

"We are very confident that both Agatha and Mawthoh will win this election as people have reposed faith in the government," Conrad told IANS after casting his vote.

Both Mawthoh and Agatha Sangma, the sister of the Chief and the youngest daughter of late Speaker Purno Agitok Sangma, will contest on symbols of their own party's - the and the NPP, respectively.

Agatha, who was in the UPA-II government, is pitted against former of the and Meghalaya's

"There is no doubt that NPP is going to emerge victorious in this election and we are confident of it. Elections are always tough and we all have worked hard and believe that our hard work will pay off," Agatha said.

Mawthoh is fighting to unseat two-time and former from Shillong seat, which is considered a traditional seat.

Sitting BJP and three - T.H.S. Bonney, and -- are the other contenders from Shillong.

