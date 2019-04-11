Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP

The (BJP) on Thursday said the initial voter turnout across 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 18 states and two Union Territories appears "encouraging" for the party.

"The voter turnout in most areas was around 35 per cent and in some areas it even touched 40 per cent (in six hours). If this is the trend, the voter turnout is very encouraging," Defence told reporters here.

She said the party workers from various states have reported that the "mahaul" (atmosphere) was "encouraging".

"Voters are turning out to vote despite the hot weather. I am sure if this trend continues, we will have a good respectable voter turnout. The BJP and the NDA's workers are feeling extremely motivated," the added.

Voting for Assembly in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha was going on simultaneously along with polling for Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase.

