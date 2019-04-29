54% voters beat the heat to vote in Bihar (3rd Lead)(5 p.m.)

Ignoring heat wave-like condition, nearly 54 per cent voters turned out to cast their vote in Bihar's five Lok Sabha constituencies -- Begusarai, Ujiarpur, Darbhanga, and -- till 5 p.m. on Monday, said an

"Long queues were seen at polling booths in rural as well as urban pockets of these constituencies despite heat wave-like conditions," the said. Women queued up in large numbers outside polling booths in the initial three hours of voting, he added.

Voting that started at 7 a.m. will end at 6 p.m. More than 87 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 67 candidates, including some political heavyweight, in this phase of polling.

and candidate is being challenged by JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar, contesting on (CPI) ticket, in

The BJP has fielded from Ujiarpur, where the (RLSP) and former is also in the fray.

In Munger, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has fielded Nitish Kumar's against candidate Neelam Devi, wife of Independent MLA Anant Singh.

In Darbhanga, senior is in the fray against BJP's Gopaljee Thakur.

This phase of polling will also decide the fate of (LJP) Ramchandra Paswan, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, in

People at several polling booths boycotted the polls over closure of jute mills.

Heavy security was deployed at all booths and three helicopters were also stationed to provide air cover.

According to officials, the voting was peaceful, except sporadic clashes between supporters of rival parties. In Begusarai, villagers clashed with security forces and pelted stones after being beaten up by the police.

Villagers, in and Samastipur, alleged that polling officials forced some voters to cast vote in favour of a particular party candidate.

