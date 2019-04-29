57% polling recorded in Madhya Pradesh (3rd Lead)

recorded a voter turnout of 57 per cent till 5.30 p.m. in six out of the 29 parliamentary seats which went to the polls in the fourth phase of elections -- the first in the state -- on Monday, as per official data received here.

The six seats in the Vindhya and Mahakoshal region where polling was held on on Monday were Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and In 2014, the had won five of the six seats.

Barring the Maoist-affected Baiher, segments under the Balaghat parliamentary constituency, polling elsewhere was conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the affected areas, polling was held between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The by-elections for the Assembly seat, which has been lying vacant since MLA Deepak Saxena's resignation, was also held on Monday. Kamal Nath, who must get elected as an Assembly member within six months of assuming office, is in the fray from here. The BJP has fielded former Youth activist against the Three government employees, including a woman, died in separate incidents in the last 48 hours while they were on poll duty, said.

(50), who was deployed at the Lodhikheda polling booth in Saunsar segment of Chhindwara, died of even before she could be provided medical assistance.

In another incident, an died after suffering a in district, while another person succumbed to in Seoni in Balaghat constituency on Sunday evening, Rao said.

In Balaghat, Maoists allegedly set an SUV on fire, which belonged to Kishore Samrite, an Samrite claimed that he was held hostage before being let off.

In 2014, the BJP had won 27 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The later reclaimed the Ratlam seat in a by-election, taking its tally to three. Congress veteran had won from his bastion in 2014, where his son is the party candidate this time.

While the success in the Assembly elections held last year has boosted Congress' confidence, the BJP is banking on the Narendra Modi wave. As if to drive home the point, the BJP workers went around all the constituencies distributing leaflets listing the Modi government's achievements, including the post-Pulwama show of might.

It may be mentioned here that the has barred all political parties from using the armed forces' valour for electoral promotions.

