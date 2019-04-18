6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan

An measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck near the Taiwanese city of on Thursday.

No casualties have so far been reported from the tremor some 160 km from the capital Taipei, reports news.

According to the island's Central Weather Bureau, the occurred at 1.01 p.m., at a depth of 18.8 km.

The quake was followed by three aftershocks of magnitudes 4.1, 3.1 and 3.4 within 45 minutes.

The temblor triggered panic in and led to dozens of people getting stuck in elevators. A building in the capital city was also left tilted.

and were interrupted, but no casualties or damages have been reported in Hualien, which was most affected by the tremor.

On February 4, 2018, a 6.4-magnitude hit Hualien, leaving 17 dead and 285 injured.

