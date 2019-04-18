Rose McGowan can't smell

says she has no sense of smell but "extraordinary" powers of taste.

"I did a series of tests at because I lost my sense of smell in a freak accident. They were studying me because I could still taste which is normally interrelated. I got hit in the head with a in a freak valet accident in Los Angeles," said on the 'Off Menu' podcast.

The 45-year-old said losing her sense of smell has put her in some dangerous situations, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Not being able to smell, I've had to get for my house and things like that because I accidentally left the gas on one night and didn't know because I couldn't smell it. There are some inherent dangers that come with not smelling. I can only use I have always used," said.

The actress, who is dating Rain Dove, said her "extraordinary" sense of taste can be overpowering.

She said: "I'm what they call a super taster, I have extraordinary taste buds.

"Afterwards, everything became like a taste explosion and too much. That's why they were studying me at Medical School. I would go once every couple of months. I was in so would just go down to which is a couple of states away.

"They would have strips on my tongue seeing the acid levels and trying to get me to smell things - but I could not."

--IANS

dc/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)