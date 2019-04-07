6.1-magnitude quake hits Indonesia, no tsunami alert

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Nusa province on Sunday, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The quake struck at 4.54 a.m., with the epicentre at 148 km northeast of Alor and the depth at 573 km under the sea bed, said an of the meteorology and agency.

"This quake did not have a potential of tsunami, so that we did not issue an alert," the told

There were also no reports of damages or casualties.

is prone to quakes as it sits on a vulnerable impact zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire.

