ll-year-old advises Mahindra to cut noise pollution

Mihika Mishra, an 11-year-old girl, has in a letter to Anand Mahindra, of Group, suggested how to reduce noise pollution on roads.

Mishra requested to produce cars with allowance of just five honks every 10 minutes, with each honk lasting just three seconds. "In this way, the noise will be minimised and roads will be quieter," she noted.

In the letter earlier this week, Mishra wrote, "I have noticed many people honk unnecessarily, especially in traffic. They do not understand that honking does not make the vehicle move."

In the letter earlier this week, Mishra wrote a suggestion, written neatly in cursive handwriting with pencil.

"At the end of a tiring day, when you see something like this in the mail, the weariness vanishes. I know I'm working for people like her who want a better-and quieter world," Mahindra captioned the picture of the letter.

The tweet gathered almost 2,500 retweets and over 15,000 likes. Several people seconded Mishra and requested Mahindra to implement the idea in his vehicles.

