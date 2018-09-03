6 militants killed in Afghanistan

At least six militants were killed and four others injured in a clash in Khakriz district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police spokesman Abdul Bashir Khaksar said on Monday.
According to the official, the clash erupted after Taliban militants stormed some security checkpoints in Mandozai area of Khakriz district early on Sunday, triggering a gun battle which lasted for a few hours leaving six rebels dead, forcing militants to flee, Xinhua news agency reported.
Four more insurgents sustained injuries, the official said. However, he did not make comment on possible casualties of security personnel.
Taliban outfit has yet to make comment.
--IANS
anp/vm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU