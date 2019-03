Six policemen and two prisoners were injured on Tuesday after a police vehicle turned turtle in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

The vehicle was headed to a court in neighbouring district when the accident happened at Keribal in Mattan area, injuring all the occupants, police said. All of them were shifted to a hospital.

