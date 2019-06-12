6-year-old's dance video find fans in Will, Jada Smith

Six-year-old Ivanah Campbell's dance has earned her new fans in Hollywood stars and his wife Smith.

So smitten were the Smiths by the South African kid's moves that they shared her dance video with their 33 million and 7.6 million followers respectively on helping it garner more than 11,320,000 views so far.

Smith shared the video first, after which her Alladin-actor husband re-posted it on his handle

Sharing Campbell's video, the Smiths wrote: "This girl has life figured out! I'm bout to go find me some traffic right now and dance!"

Several Hollywood celebrities, including Mario Lopez, and commented on Smith's video expressing surprise at how talented young girl was.

Campbell's Instagram account, @ivanah. has already gained over 17,000 followers since its creation last month.

Her bio simply reads: "Ivanah is a 6 year old who loves dancing." In addition, the young also has over 39,000 follows on

However, this is not the first time that Campbell's talent caught the eyes of Hollywood biggies.

Earlier, shared a dance video of Campbell, with the caption, "This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be."

--IANS

wh/rp/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)