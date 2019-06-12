6-year-old's dance video find fans in Will, Jada Smith

-
Six-year-old Ivanah Campbell's dance has earned her new fans in Hollywood stars Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
So smitten were the Smiths by the South African kid's moves that they shared her dance video with their 33 million and 7.6 million followers respectively on Instagram helping it garner more than 11,320,000 views so far.
Jada Smith shared the video first, after which her Alladin-actor husband re-posted it on his Instagram handle
Sharing Campbell's video, the Smiths wrote: "This girl has life figured out! I'm bout to go find me some traffic right now and dance!"
Several Hollywood celebrities, including Mario Lopez, Ashley Nocera and Zuleyka Rivera commented on Smith's Instagram video expressing surprise at how talented young girl was.
Campbell's Instagram account, @ivanah.dancer has already gained over 17,000 followers since its creation last month.
Her bio simply reads: "Ivanah is a 6 year old who loves dancing." In addition, the young dancer also has over 39,000 follows on Facebook.
However, this is not the first time that Campbell's talent caught the eyes of Hollywood biggies.
Earlier, Captain America-fame actor Chris Evans shared a dance video of Campbell, with the caption, "This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be."
