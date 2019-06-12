Upcoming iPhone XR to feature bigger battery: Report

is expected to bring bigger batteries bundled along with its upcoming 2019 offerings, the media has reported.

In 2019, Apple's XR is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery which is bigger than the 2,942mAh battery that the company added in XR launched in 2018, web portal The Elec reported on Tuesday.

The upcoming iPhone XR 2 is also being speculated as coming with Apple's processor made with a second generation 7nm process that would increase the battery performance, thus offering a longer battery life as compared to the iPhone XR.

In addition, the also suggested that China's Ameperx Ltd has already kickstarted the mass production of the new battery pack.

Meanwhile, the iPhone-maker is planning to upgrade the camera resolution and set-up in its 2019 line-up.

While the front camera would be upgraded from 7MP to 12MP, a triple-camera setup would be implemented in the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch iPhones, along with a new super-wide 12MP lens, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, noted expert and predictor.

The Cupertino-based company is expected to officially announce new iPhones most likely at a September event, the report added.

