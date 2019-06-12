HP refreshes laser printer portfolio in India

HP Inc on Wednesday introduced three new series of printers in India, promising to deliver high print speeds compatable with easy mobile features including Direct.

While the starting price of HP's 108 Series is Rs 10,960, the initial price of the MFP 136 Series and Laser MFP 138fnw series is Rs 16,560.

"The new series of HP Laser Printers can help businesses, especially small and medium businesses and startups, to drive efficient and economical operations without compromising on the quality," said Leo Joseph, Senior Director, systems and solutions, India, said in a press statement.

The 108 single-function series, along with the multi-function 136 series and 138fnw, are designed to support mobile-first work spaces.

Powered with Direct, the printers are compatible with the HP Smart App, allowing users to print, scan and copy documents from their and share them via Cloud or email.

The app could also connect and print documents when there is no network connection available.

"With the introduction of the new range of HP Laser Printers, we are catering to the evolved needs of consumers with full-featured solutions suitable for modern workplaces," said Manoj Kapoor, Country Category and Sales Head for consumer and SMB printing,

The new series of HP's laser printers are available for purchase across HP World Stores, retail outlets, IT retailers and

--IANS

rp/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)